Registration open for Sioux Falls Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sports Authority says people can now register for the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon.

The multiple-distanced event, which starts and finishes at Howard Wood Field, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The Sioux Falls Marathon includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10 K and 5K.

Participants can sign up for all races at siouxfallsmarathon.com.

The Sioux Falls Marathon Expo will be held at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are already looking forward to an outstanding race weekend,” said Executive Director Thomas Lee. “The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is so appreciative of the tremendous amount of local support we receive each year from the City of Sioux Falls, runners, sponsors, and volunteers. It’s also a thrill to welcome our out-of-town participants visiting Sioux Falls and South Dakota, potentially for the first time. Last year, we had runners from 41 states register!”

Proceeds from the event each year benefit the Sanford Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Marathon raised more than $20,000 for this incredible cause.

2022 Sioux Falls Marathon Schedule of Events:

Saturday, August 27 (Sanford Pentagon)

Sioux Falls Marathon Expo: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wermerson Orthodontics Youth Dash: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 28 (Howard Wood Field)

Marathon: 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon: 7 a.m.

10K: 7:10 a.m.

5K – 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.