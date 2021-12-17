Schools remain on high alert due to TikTok challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many schools around the country have been on high alert for the last several days due to TikTok posts warning of shootings and bomb threats.

Thursday night the Brandon Valley School District emailed parents about the challenge saying they take any threat brought to their attention seriously and will investigate accordingly.

The email went on to say that late Thursday night “an inappropriate comment made at school was brought to our attention”.

As a result, the Brandon Valley High School administration worked with Brandon Law Enforcement to investigate but say that “currently, we are not aware of any credible threat.”

Brandon Valley is not the only school taking precautions as several schools throughout the country are on high alert while schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri, and Texas closed for the day due to the challenge.

