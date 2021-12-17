Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Schools remain on high alert due to TikTok challenge

(AP images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many schools around the country have been on high alert for the last several days due to TikTok posts warning of shootings and bomb threats.

Thursday night the Brandon Valley School District emailed parents about the challenge saying they take any threat brought to their attention seriously and will investigate accordingly.

The email went on to say that late Thursday night “an inappropriate comment made at school was brought to our attention”.

As a result, the Brandon Valley High School administration worked with Brandon Law Enforcement to investigate but say that “currently, we are not aware of any credible threat.”

Brandon Valley is not the only school taking precautions as several schools throughout the country are on high alert while schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri, and Texas closed for the day due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Hanson faces three counts of first-degree and second-degree murder, following an incident...
Man arrested on murder charges in Milbank
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
80 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in McLaughlin, S.D.
80 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Corson County
Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Exploring the Old Fashioned phenomenon in downtown Sioux Falls
Exploring the Old Fashioned phenomenon in downtown Sioux Falls

Latest News

White Christmas the musical
White Christmas the musical at the Orpheum theater this weekend
Over the last few days, volunteers from Pipestone have been busy packing roughly 10,000 holiday...
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes
First seasonal influenza death triggers calls for prevention