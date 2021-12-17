Snow and Cold Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until midnight for parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Chances of light snow will increase through the day into tonight. By the time the snow wraps up late tonight, some parts of the region could see two to five inches of accumulation.

We’ll see a few flurries drift through northeastern parts of the region early today. Highs will range from the low 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south. This afternoon into tonight, we’re tracking another batch of snow that could move through the region. Most of us will see flurries, but some heavier snow will be possible in northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Some parts of that area could see two to five inches of snow by tomorrow morning.

Even colder temperatures are on the way for Saturday morning with lows in the single digits. Some of us could be close to zero! Again, icy roadways will be a threat. We’ll have sunshine throughout the weekend. Highs will only be in the teens on Saturday and then get back to the 30s on Sunday with some 40s in western South Dakota.

Quiet weather will continue through the beginning of next week. Highs will bottom out in the upper 20s to near 30 and overall dry weather will continue for the first half of next week.

