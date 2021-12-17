Some law enforcement agencies address TikTok posts threatening school violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some South Dakota law enforcement officials are addressing a thread of TikTok posts on Thursday night that threatens violence at schools on Friday, December 17.

The Watertown Police Department says the posts reference threats of violence in schools across the nation. The Department says no threats have been identified within South Dakota and does not believe the posts are credible.

The Moody County Sheriff’s Office also posted to social media Thursday night, saying:

“We’ve recently been notified of a nation-wide Tik Tok post indicating there will be school shootings taking place on Friday December 17th. At this time, there has been NO actionable threats identified within South Dakota. We take these threats seriously and will investigate any and all threats of violence. If you see or hear of anything suspicious, please contact local law enforcement.”

The Watertown Police Department says the purpose of addressing the posts is to dispel any rumors or fears from the posts, and that the WPD and Watertown School District remain vigilant regarding safety and security at our schools.

