Stig not focused on travel, only on playing best football of the year

Jacks ready for 4th time zone of the playoffs Saturday at Montana State
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an extra busy day for John Steigelmeier who also signed 14 players and is getting this year’s team ready for Saturday’s semifinal game at Montana State. It will be their 3rd straight road playoff game and they will have played in all 4 time zones hoping to make Frisco again where they lost in the title game last spring.

Stig says, ”We have not talked about going on the road again, we’ve talked about if we were playing Montana State in the opener we wouldn’t be talking about the miles, we’d be excited to play football. So that’s the approach we’re taking and hopefully we can play our best football at the end of the year here.”>

The Jacks showed how well they can play in front of a hostile crowd with that big win to open the season at Colorado State 42-23...

The FCS title game is January 8th in Frisco, Texas.

