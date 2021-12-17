Thursday boys basketball recap from Jefferson and Canistota

SIOUX FALLS and CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canistota Hawks opened up their brand new gym Thursday night against the Freeman Flyers.

And the Jefferson Cavaliers hosted Brandon Valley in boys hoops after coming close to upsetting #1 Roosevelt in their first ever home game.

The Hawks broke in their new digs with a 55-15 win over Freeman. And the Cavaliers got 25 points from Kaden Year in a 63-43 win over the Lynx.

