Western Mall bought by local ownership group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Western Mall has new owners, with the sale closing on the property Thursday. The keys will also be falling into local hands, who hope to continue to grow and expand the building.

This is the busy season for the Western Mall, right before the holidays. For Furniture Mart USA Founder and Chairman Bill Hinks, who owned the mall for nearly three decades, the chance to operate it and work with tenants has been an amazing experience. But now he said, it’s time to hand off the torch.

“I just am so happy to have the opportunity to find someone that’s from Sioux Falls, that could take it over, and do that. Because I know he’s going to come in and do a great job.” said Hinks.

That torch is going to Sioux Falls Western, LLC., made up of seven Sioux Falls business owners. One of those owners, John Barker, said they saw an opportunity to invest in a growing property with solid momentum headed into the future.

“So for us, it was really an opportunity to invest in a great piece of property, a great location with really good tenants. And I can be very honest. If we didn’t have good tenants, we wouldn’t have bought it.” said Barker.

For both parties, local ownership was essential to finding a suitable buyer. Hinks said the sale price for the mall comes in at around $45 million. Barker said that local ownership is invested in keeping the mall thriving. Not only as a way to say thank you to Hinks for the money and time he’s invested into the mall, but as a way to keep a local business center thriving.

“I can tell you that all of the people that own this live here, they shop in this store. They frequent the cafés. So for us, we’re excited to own part of Sioux Falls, to invest back into the community.” said Barker.

That sum of $45 million isn’t going far either. Hinks said he plans on investing that money back into his properties on 60th Street North and West 12th Street, funneling it all back into local business.

“We’ve needed more space to be able to stock merchandise, so we can get it delivered quickly. That’s where a lot of that money will go.” said Hinks.

Barker said there’s only one vacancy near the front of the mall at the moment. That space is around 6,000 square feet in size. But he’s confident it will be filled quickly and add another great tenant to the mall.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.