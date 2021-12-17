White Christmas the musical at the Orpheum theater this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The musical, White Christmas, will be showing at the Orpheum theater tonight and this weekend by performers of the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts. The show’s choreographer, Rebekah Merriman, and performer, Augustus Sargent, talked about what to expect for the show. The musical is similar to that of the beloved film, with Broadway style dancing and singing. Tickets are still available.

Friday and Saturday | 7 P.M. Saturday and Sunday | 2 P.M. WHITE CHRISTMAS | Washington Pavilion

