Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

White Christmas the musical at the Orpheum theater this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The musical, White Christmas, will be showing at the Orpheum theater tonight and this weekend by performers of the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts. The show’s choreographer, Rebekah Merriman, and performer, Augustus Sargent, talked about what to expect for the show. The musical is similar to that of the beloved film, with Broadway style dancing and singing. Tickets are still available.

Friday and Saturday | 7 P.M. Saturday and Sunday | 2 P.M. WHITE CHRISTMAS | Washington Pavilion

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Hanson faces three counts of first-degree and second-degree murder, following an incident...
Man arrested on murder charges in Milbank
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
80 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in McLaughlin, S.D.
80 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Corson County
Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Milbank Police Department investigating major incident
Exploring the Old Fashioned phenomenon in downtown Sioux Falls
Exploring the Old Fashioned phenomenon in downtown Sioux Falls

Latest News

Schools remain on high alert due to TikTok challenge
Over the last few days, volunteers from Pipestone have been busy packing roughly 10,000 holiday...
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes
Pipestone, Feeding South Dakota team up to send out 10,000 holiday meal boxes
First seasonal influenza death triggers calls for prevention