Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife

President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington,...
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter, visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.

Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.

His sons Beau and Hunter, just under 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.

The tragedy haunted him at the start of his Senate career and has been a touchstone of his presidency, with Biden recently opening a speech in Minnesota by noting how two of that state’s former senators helped him cope.

Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1977 and they added daughter Ashley to the family. Both joined him at the church Saturday, as did Hunter and his family among others. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools remain on high alert due to TikTok challenge
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 6 students facing charges in connection to social media prank threats
Medical Marijuana
Minnehaha County medical cannabis dispensary revealed
Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert (D)
South Dakota Minority Leader Heinert passes on run for Governor, joining private sector after term
Brent Hanson faces three counts of first-degree and second-degree murder, following an incident...
Man arrested on murder charges in Milbank

Latest News

32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday
Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday
32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday
Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021