BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Washington while Lincoln & O’Gorman cruise
Friday night high school basketball highlights
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Friday night of the prep basketball season before the holiday break was full of action across South Dakota.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Harrisburg’s upset win at #3 Washington
-5th ranked Lincoln rolling over Yankton
-2nd ranked O’Gorman pulling away from Jefferson
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.