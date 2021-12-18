Avera Medical Minute
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Washington while Lincoln & O’Gorman cruise

Friday night high school basketball highlights
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Friday night of the prep basketball season before the holiday break was full of action across South Dakota.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Harrisburg’s upset win at #3 Washington

-5th ranked Lincoln rolling over Yankton

-2nd ranked O’Gorman pulling away from Jefferson

