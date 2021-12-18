Avera Medical Minute
Brianna Kusler & Pierre boys dunk Sturgis in home opener

Govs win 65-19
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we showed you last night Brianna Kusler is making history as the first female to coach a AA boy’s basketball team in South Dakota history.

And oh by the way, she’s off to a perfect start after picking up a pair of wins in Rapid City last week.

The Govs had no problem winning her home debut in the Captiol City either, dispatching Sturgis 65-19 on the strength of 19-point games from Jackson Edman and Lincoln Kienholz.

Click on the video viewer above for tonight’s highlights! You can view our feature on Kusler below.

