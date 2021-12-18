A Chilly Saturday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure brought some light snow to the region Friday evening into the early morning hours on Saturday, but the snow was anything from light in northeast South Dakota. Some spots in those areas picked up well over 6″ of snow, with some totals approaching a foot. Thankfully the weekend is looking quieter, but it’ll be a chilly start to it.

TODAY: Higher pressure will settle in behind a departing low pressure. Cloud cover will gradually decrease to become clear to partly cloudy heading into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-20 mph, gradually becoming more out of the W late in the afternoon. It’ll be chilly with highs in the teens to low 20s, but the wind will make it feel more like the single digits to lower teens.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will begin to trickle in ahead of an approaching warm front, so expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will become light to calm during the early evening then increase to 5-15 mph out of the S overnight. Lows drop back into the single digits to lower teens, but temperatures are expected to rise overnight.

SUNDAY: The high moves away and the warm front will push through the area. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a breezy southerly wind at 10-25 mph, but the winds will shift back to the N and NW Sunday night as a cold front passes through. Highs will surge into the 30s and 40s, so it’ll feel much better compared to what’s expected Saturday.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week is looking pleasant with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. More clouds will trickle in later in the week and that could spell a minor chance for some precipitation Thursday, but do expect mostly dry conditions. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Monday, but most of the week will feature highs in the 30s. Temperatures will be a little cooler in northern South Dakota, but slightly warmer in central and southern South Dakota.

CHRISTMAS: Christmas itself is looking pretty good and mild as of now with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some models hint at an area of low pressure tracking across the upper Midwest, but that’s still a week out, so we’ll leave things dry for now. Temperatures look to be seasonable to above average, with highs in the 20s north and 30s south.

