De Smet edged by Dream City Christian in Hoophall Central at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The De Smet Bulldogs got a chance to measure themselves up against some elite national talent on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Hoophall Central by facing a Dream City Christian team out of Glendale, Arizona, that featured eight players with scholarship offers to major conference Division One schools.

In defeat the defending South Dakota State B Champions showed that they can play with just about anyone.

Though they led for nearly the entire way thanks in part to Kalen Garry’s game-high 35 points, Dream City Christian rallied from 12 down and took the lead with 17 seconds left, hanging on to defeat the Bulldogs 61-57.

Milos Uzan led Dream City with 22 points while Shawn Phillips added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

