FCS PLAYOFFS: SDSU goes cold at Montana State and falls in semifinals

BOZEMAN, MT (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State offense was on fire during a first half at Montana State in which it seemed they couldn’t be stopped.

The Bobcats made them go as cold as the chilly weather in Bozeman in the second half, though, bringing a chilling end to the Jackrabbits 2021 fall football season.

Montana State broke a 17-all halftime tie on the final play of the third quarter and never let SDSU score again, defeating the Jackrabbits 31-17 in the FCS Semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

SDSU, who went 8-2 during the spring season and finished as FCS National Runner-up, fell one game short of a return trip to Frisco, finishing 11-4.

During a first half filled with offensive fireworks, the Jacks scored on three of their four possessions and reached Montana State territory in each one. After being stopped on a 4th & 1 at the MSU 9 and falling behind 7-0, Pierre Strong Jr. ran for a 44-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7.

Following a Bobcat field goal in the second quarter Chris Oladokun hit Jadon Janke for a 13-yard score that gave SDSU it’s first lead, 14-10.

It would be a short lived advantage, however, as MSU marched down field in less than three minutes and went back ahead 17-14 on a Tommy Mellott touchdown run.

On the final play of the half SDSU tied the game with a 51-yard Cole Frahm field goal and appeared to have all the momentum knowing they’d get the second half kickoff.

Instead the Jackrabbits never scored again. After gaining 256 total yards in the first half they were held to 183 in the second. The Jacks vaunted rushing attack of Strong and Isaiah Davis, which had managed 126 first half yards, was held to -2 in the second half. The Bobcat defense also sacked Oladokun three teams and forced two turnovers.

That would be enough the Montana State offense and their freshman quarterback. On the last play of the third quarter Mellott ran in a three yard score to give MSU a 24-17 lead. On the next series Oladokun was intercepted and Mellott threw a 17-yard touchdown to Lance McCutcheon.

SDSU drove into Bobcat territory on their final three possessions yet turned the ball over twice on downs and fumbled.

Mellott was, literally, the Bobcat offense. He went 9-14 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 34 times for 155 yards and a pair of scores. McCutcheon hauled in five passes for 98 yards and a score.

Oladokun, a sixth-year senior playing in what would be his final game, went 23-35 for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Likely playing in his final game as a Jackrabbits senior Pierre Strong Jr. carried 14 times for 94 yards and a score. Tucker Kraft and Jadon Janke each hauled in six passes with Kraft going for 98 yards and Janke 88 to go along with his score. Twin brother Jaxon Janke also had five catches for 80 yards.

Montana State will face North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship on January 8th in Frisco, Texas.

South Dakota State will kick off their 2022 season on September 3rd at FBS Iowa.

This is a developing story. Check back here and on-air for highlights and reaction.

