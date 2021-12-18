Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Imagenetics offering virtual rotation for NIH students

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to help the next generation of lab directors.

Right now, those students are taking part in a virtual rotation with Sanford Imagenetics.

What that means is students in the Washington D.C. Area will be learning from staff with Sanford Imagenetics without having to come to Sioux Falls.

The work consists of videos and live interactions with Sanford leadership as well as pharmacy and laboratory teams.

This rotation is unique, because it is the only conversation thee fellows will get on pharmacogenomics, which is the study of how a patient’s genetics influences their response to medication.

“I wanted them to have a more comprehensive exposure to take with them like what kind of resources they need what kind of variants they need to test if they have a cardiology team and they say hey what can I give my patients I want to get them tested to make sure they don’t have adverse reaction,” said Debbie Figueroa, Lab Director at the Sanford Health Medical Genetics Lab.

This particular group is studying a personalized medication approach for patients based on their genes.

