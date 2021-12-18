SDSU overcoming situations in postseason that led to defeats in regular season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s regular season was a struggle which forced them out of a top playoff seed and into taking one of the most difficult roads possible back to the FCS National Championship Game.

Yet as they approach tomorrow’s semifinal at Montana State, it looks like hard lessons learned in defeat are paying off with victory in the postseason.

For example, during the regular season the Jackrabbits failed to hold a 20 point lead in a loss to Southern Illinois and, notoriously, couldn’t finish the final second of their loss at USD.

SDSU did both in their second round 24-19 win at Sacramento State.

In their loss to UNI the Jacks struggled giving up big passing plays and couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit.

Last week in the quarterfinals they overcame a similar situation at Villanova, shutting out the Wildcats in the second half en route to their 35-21 win.

Tomorrow they can fulfill lofty preseason expectations that seemed to be fading during the season.

Kickoff is slated for 1:00 PM CST with live television coverage on ESPN 2.

The winner of the game will face North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, on January 8th at 11:00 AM. NDSU defeated James Madison 20-14 in their semifinal on Friday night in Fargo.

