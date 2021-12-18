Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts its annual holiday concert on Saturday at Augustana University.

The director, Natalie Campbell joined Dakota New Now to explain more.

If you’re interested in signing up your child to be a part of the Sioux Falls Children’s Choir you can do so on their website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools remain on high alert due to TikTok challenge
Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police: 6 students facing charges in connection to social media prank threats
Medical Marijuana
Minnehaha County medical cannabis dispensary revealed
Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert (D)
South Dakota Minority Leader Heinert passes on run for Governor, joining private sector after term
Brent Hanson faces three counts of first-degree and second-degree murder, following an incident...
Man arrested on murder charges in Milbank

Latest News

32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
32 families receive gifts and a Christmas meal thanks to Beresford Faith in Action
Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday
Sioux Falls Children’s Choir hosts holiday concert Saturday
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins