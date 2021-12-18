TikTok threat causes concerns for schools nationwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A vague and viral warning on TikTok put schools around the country on high alert today. Authorities including the Department of Homeland Security, deemed the message to be “not credible” but encouraged the public to remain on alert.

For school administrators and law enforcement officials, the safety of the students and staff is always the top priority, meaning every possible threat needs to be taken seriously.

“There’s a lot of different times we get notified about different school threats, some of them are local, some of them like this TikTok is a national thing and we always look to see if there’s anything credible, any specific schools or if Sioux Falls would be a target of that,” said Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police department.

For the Tri-Valley School District, they were on a 4-day school week, so they did not have classes scheduled today, but a concerning Snapchat was made, causing those in the building to shelter in place.

“This was one of the last things that I thought would happen today because it was just staff in the building, we did have a handful of students that were in the building working with teachers individually so they also got a scare today and I feel bad for those kids,” said Dr. Mike Lodmel, Tri-Valley School District Superintendent.

The post was determined to be a non-credible threat, and the person who made the post said they were just making a joke.

“I don’t think when individuals are making these threats in a joking manner, they know there’s going to be school consequences, there’s going to be legal consequences and it could potentially impact them the rest of their lives depending on their age,” said Lodmel.

A post on TikTok mentioned a possible threat to a North Middle School causing concern in Rapid City.

“Based on where our investigation was at that time, they made the decision to close the schools for today,” said Captain James Johns, Rapid City Police Department.

The North Middle School mentioned in the TikTok was for a school in Sioux City, and the person who shared the video in Rapid City was trying to spread awareness.

“We conducted our investigation, we found the person that shared it locally, we were able to have a conversation with that person there was no malicious intent on their part to share this it was just more out of an awareness and making sure the school was aware of it,” said Johns.

Authorities say if a trend like this happens again or if students see or hear anything concerning to let the school and local law enforcement know.

