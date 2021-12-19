Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deputies responded to an injury accident on 271st Street, near Kerslake Place this morning, in Lincoln County.

The investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a westbound pickup.

The driver of the silver SUV, a 38-year-old male from Texas, was arrested for Lane Driving, DUI 1st, and Abuse or Cruelty of a Minor Age 7-plus.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Tea PD, Tea Fire Department,  Patient Care Ambulance, and Eastgate Towing.

