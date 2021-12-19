Murray & Hawkeyes upend Utah State at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems as though the Iowa men’s basketball program has spent so much time in Sioux Falls the last couple of seasons that they could call the Sanford Pentagon “Carver-Hawkeye Arena West”.

Playing in the venue for the third time since 2017, and second straight year, Iowa ripped the Utah State Aggies 94-75 on Saturday evening behind a game-high 35 points from Keegan Murray.

Kris Murray added 17 points off the bench for the Hawks who got 12 points from Patrick McCafery and 11 from Jordan Bohannon.

Brandon Horvath led the Aggies, who were also playing in the Pentagon for the second straight year after participating in last season’s Crossover Classic, with 18 points and Justin Bean added 17.

Though Iowa played Gonzaga last year in the Pentagon they weren’t allowed to have fans in the building during their 99-88 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. On this night fans were allowed back in with 3,250 fans, mostly clad in black and gold, packing the Pentagon, just as they did during Iowa’s first visit in 2017 during the Hawks 80-73 win over Colorado.

