O’Gorman rallies past Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a good cross division boys’ prep basketball clash the O’Gorman Knights, ranked 2nd in AA, rallied at half time against Sioux Falls Christian, ranked 5th in A, to win 58-52 on Saturday afternoon at the O’Gorman gym.

Rush Landry of O’Gorman led all scorers with 15 points while Logan Schipper tallied 14 for the visiting Chargers.

