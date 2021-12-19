Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman rallies past Sioux Falls Christian

Knights defeat Chargers 58-52 in cross division clash
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a good cross division boys’ prep basketball clash the O’Gorman Knights, ranked 2nd in AA, rallied at half time against Sioux Falls Christian, ranked 5th in A, to win 58-52 on Saturday afternoon at the O’Gorman gym.

Rush Landry of O’Gorman led all scorers with 15 points while Logan Schipper tallied 14 for the visiting Chargers.

Click on the video viewer for the highlights!

