RECAP: Extremely rare December storm system brought strong winds, severe weather to Upper Midwest

Severe Weather Outlook 2021
Severe Weather Outlook 2021(NOAA)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather across the Upper Midwest in December is usually cold with waves of snowfall… but the weather on December 15 was anything but normal… in fact, it was extremely rare.

A rapidly strengthening low pressure tracked quickly from Colorado through Nebraska, the Dakotas into Minnesota and Wisconsin. All the ingredients and dynamic support from the low pressure were present for a significant severe weather outbreak to take place, which is exactly what took place.

Temperatures ranged from the 20s and 30s in the cold sector of this system, to the 60s and 70s in the warm sector.

Storms fired in Nebraska and Kansas during the early afternoon and rapidly move northeast. The storms were moving extremely quickly northeast, in some cases as fast as 90-100 mph, which meant when the warnings were issued, those in the path needed to act quickly.

There were 189 warnings issued total, 71 of them being tornado warnings.

When it was all said and done, over three dozens tornadoes touched down and there were over 500 hundred wind reports, some reaching speeds as high as 95 mph.

While most of the tornadoes were weak, at least a dozen of them reached EF-2 strength.

The Dakota News Now coverage area was spared from the severe weather, but once the system departed, the winds were extremely strong out behind it, and some of those winds gusted over 70 mph. The highest wind gust in the area was 77 mph in Jackson, MN. Sioux Falls had a peak wind gust of 64 mph.

According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, this was the first time in history (since record keeping began in 1986) that they had to issue a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning in the month of December. This was also the first time ever that the coverage area the Sioux Falls NWS covers was include in slight risk or higher in the month of December.

Another record that took place was in Minnesota, as a tornado had never been recorded in the state in the month of December before this event.

If you are interested in more details on the event, you can check out the National Weather Service pages in Omaha, Des Moines, Twin Cities and La Crosse.

