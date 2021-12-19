SDSU assistant Jason Eck named head coach at Idaho

MOSCOW, ID (Dakota News Now) - Shortly after losing their FCS Semifinal at Montana State, the South Dakota State football program also lost their offensive coordinator.

Several hours after the Jackrabbits were eliminated from the postseason with a 31-17 loss Jason Eck was named head coach at the University of Idaho, an FCS program in the Big Sky Conference.

Welcome, @Coach_Eck!



We are thrilled to announce Jason Eck as the 36th head coach in Idaho Football History. https://t.co/v9VMbwXRMP#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/bcVEL99rGk — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) December 19, 2021

Eck arrived in Brookings in 2016 as offensive line coach and was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2019. Over the last three years he’s presided over one of the top offenses in the FCS, this season averaging just under 38 points per game. He was named the national assistant coach of the year in 2019.

He had previously been the offensive line coach at Idaho from 2004 through 2006.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.