Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire

The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.(Custer Volunteer Fire Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.

The Sylvan Lodge was damaged in fire Saturday night.
The Sylvan Lodge was damaged in fire Saturday night.(Custer Volunteer Fire Department)

It happened just before 7:00 pm.

Firefighters arrived to find the hotel on fire, with a moderate to heavy smoke condition, in the interior of a large multi-story hotel, with fire extending to the exterior and roof assembly of the structure, and immediately struck a second alarm, eventually, the fire went to multiple alarms.

Firefighters from a two-state, multi-county area, facing freezing temperatures, narrow snow and ice-covered winding roads, and darkness, contained the fire to the structure of origin.

Two firefighters received minor injuries, however, there were no reports of injuries to civilians or domestic animals.

The Sylvan Lodge was damaged in a fire Saturday night.
The Sylvan Lodge was damaged in a fire Saturday night.(Custer Volunteer Fire Department)

