Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.

It happened just before 7:00 pm.

Firefighters arrived to find the hotel on fire, with a moderate to heavy smoke condition, in the interior of a large multi-story hotel, with fire extending to the exterior and roof assembly of the structure, and immediately struck a second alarm, eventually, the fire went to multiple alarms.

Firefighters from a two-state, multi-county area, facing freezing temperatures, narrow snow and ice-covered winding roads, and darkness, contained the fire to the structure of origin.

Two firefighters received minor injuries, however, there were no reports of injuries to civilians or domestic animals.

