Top-ranked Rider boys romp at Brandon Valley

Roosevelt improves to 3-0 with 57-42
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a pair of nail biter wins (64-59 at Jefferson and 60-59 over O’Gorman) to open the year the Roosevelt boys’ basketball team had an easier time of things in their third game of the season.

The Riders, defending State AA Champions and ranked number one in the state, cruised to a 57-42 victory at Brandon Valley on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

