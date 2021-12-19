Washington girls win thriller at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top ranked teams in South Dakota girls’ AA basketball lived up to its billing as the top-ranked Washington Warriors won an 86-80 thriller at #3 Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon.

Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had a game high 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Harpe added 22 points.

Hannah Eide paced Harrisburg with 24 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-During the sportscast we reported the score as being 85-80 after receiving an incorrect score report.

