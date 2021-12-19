Wreaths Across America Day celebrates military veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National Wreaths Across America Day is held every year on December 18th.

The mission is to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

The cold weather Saturday didn’t stop people from coming to the South Dakota Veterans cemetery to honor those who served.

The wreaths all come from a section of a tree farm in Maine, that is dedicated to Wreaths Across America.

“Each tree is a living memorial to a veteran that’s either been killed in action or has passed as well,” said Aaron Van Beek, the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Wreaths Across America Director. “Those trees are tipped; those wreaths are delivered here typically by volunteer truck drivers and then they’re placed here.”

This was the first year for the ceremony to be held in the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, and with the cold no one knew what to expect for the turnout.

“Frankly I expected there to be about 12 or 15 people who would brave the elements,” said South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson. “When I pulled up and saw 100 cars and people young and old gathered, it was an incredible reminder of how much gratitude South Dakotans have for men and women who serve and have served.”

For those in attendance, being in the cold was worth it to honor those who fought to protect this country,

“We were out here for an hour, but our veterans have gone through a lot worse conditions,” said Van Beek. “So, for us to be here and honor them just for this short amount of time in the cold, it’s a step in the right direction of honoring them for their service and sacrifices as well, but of course nothing we will ever do can make up for what they’ve done but it’s a start.”

Having a ceremony like this is special for veterans.

“Some of the things I remember are some of the special people that I served with, the very dedication of our military people, our veterans,” said South Dakota Senator and veteran Larry P. Zikmund.

Those in attendance urge everyone to take time to honor those who served not just at events like this but throughout the year.

“I think this is incredibly important, we don’t celebrate veterans just on Veterans’ Day it needs to be an annual commitment, a yearlong understanding of the kind of sacrifice men and women who serve this country give,” said Johnson.

