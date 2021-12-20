De Smet proves they can measure up to anyone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The De Smet Bulldogs began defense of their South Dakota State B title by sizing themselves up against a nationally ranked team from Arizona.

And it turns out they can measure up with just about any one.

As part of this weekend’s Naismith Hall of Fame event at the Sanford Pentagon the Bulldogs faced Dream City Christian out of Glendale. The nationally ranked high school team featured eight players getting interest from Power 5 Division One colleges

Yet De Smet went toe to toe with them, leading virtually the whole game before Dream City rallied to go ahead with 17 seconds left and eventually win 61-57.

It’s a test coach Jeff Gruenhagen wanted to evaluate his team as they push for consecutive titles.

“Well we got to find out how we can go out and defend a team with five really good players on the floor at the same time and be defended by five really good players. And that will tell us where we’re at and what it’s going to take to get through the round of 16 and get back into the state tournament.” Gruenhagen says.

Kalen Garry in particular has had quite a week.

Tuesday he hit two threes in the final six seconds to beat Clark Willow Lake. Thursday he threw down a windmill dunk at Estelline-Hendricks. Finally on Friday he scored 35 against Dream City Christian’s lineup of top college prospects.

Garry and the Bulldogs visit Dell Rapids Saint Mary tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.