Heart attacks most common during the winter holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks between December 25th and January first than at any other time of the year.

A heart attack may seem like it comes suddenly, but there are things you can do to prevent them.

“It’s very important to realize that heart disease is very preventable, it’s very much a lifestyle disease,” said Sanford Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Tom Stys.

Stys says it’s important to consider your heart health year-round.

“If you survey the general public, what is your bigger concern cancer or heart attack? I bet everyone is much more concerned about cancer, yet at the same time, more people die of a heart attack and cardiovascular disease than any other disease,” said Stys.

While research is still being done about the correlation between the holidays and heart attack deaths, it’s important to evaluate your lifestyle during this time.

“The holiday season is a beautiful time of the year to get together with your family, instead of sitting the whole day watching tv, grab your family and go out for a walk, find something more active,” said Stys.

For some, holidays can lead to stress. And for many, their diet changes.

“We love to eat, we’re all guilty on that front, maybe be smart about it, maybe smaller portions, maybe more heart-healthy foods on the table,” said Stys.

One of the best things you can do to protect yourself is simply to know the warning signs of a heart attack.

“We always think of chest tightness, like an elephant sitting on my chest, as the heart attack signs and symptoms. They can be very subtle, it can be a very subtle backache, it can be a shoulder ache, I can be a little nausea, it can be a little dizziness, faintness, or shortness of breath,” said Stys.

And, Stys says don’t wait to get help.

Doctors recommended staying on top of your health by making sure to get check-ups, and for anyone who thinks there could be a problem with their heart, get a heart screening to make sure.

