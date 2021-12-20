Mary’s Mountain Cookies offering quarter-pound cookies in time for the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mary’s Mountain Cookies opened their doors on Philips Avenue in Sioux Falls just in time for the holiday season to serve up their massive cookies.

“Business has been phenomenal for us it has almost been too good we’ve been so busy and everyone has been eager to try the cookies that it’s hard to keep the cookies in the case,” Owner Becky McElroy said.

Becky McElroy and her husband decided to bring Mary’s Mountain Cookies to Sioux Falls after trying the shop’s Rapid City location with their kids.

“We fell in love with the store ourselves when we would visit Rapid City so every time we were there we had to get the cookies so we figured why not bring it to Sioux Falls and share the cookie love,” Becky McElroy said.

The shop has turned into a family business as the entire McElroy family is involved in the process including the kids.

“I thought they were crazy at first and then eventually over time it all came together, but it was nice to see the whole thing come together,” daughter Mara McElroy said.

MORE: Sioux Falls Perkins employee continues pie-making tradition this Holiday season.

Despite the idea seeming crazy at first, the whole family is enjoying working at the shop.

“It’s really fun I like being around the cookies as it’s kind of therapeutic to bake them and frost them,” daughter Brenna McElroy said.

“It’s a lot of hard work but it’s really fun to be around everyone and work with your family and get to spend more time together,” Mara said.

The shop offers many different kinds of flavors including several seasonal options that will be changing throughout the year.

For more information on what you can get at the shop click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.