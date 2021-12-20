Morningside back on top of NAIA football

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The NAIA crowned their national champion yesterday and, for the third time in four years, they top dog hails from Sioux City.

The Morningside Mustangs defeated Grand View 38-28 in Durham, North Carolina, to finish off a perfect 14-0 season. Over the last four years Morningside has gone a remarkable 53-1 with their only defeat coming in this past spring in the national semifinals to Northwestern.

The Mustangs avenged that defeat by beating the Red Raiders in the fall semifinals and re-established themselves as the dominant force in NAIA football.

