Quiet and Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries early this morning in northern and central South Dakota. No accumulation is expected. Any flurries will clear out of here and we’ll start to see the clouds break through the rest of today. Temperatures will hold fairly steady across the region today with highs generally in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow is the first day of winter, and we’re going to start to see some warmer weather move into the region. The wind will pick up tomorrow, but it will be from the south and cause us to jump above freezing across most of the region. The wind will die down for Wednesday, and we’ll be even warmer. Highs will be close to 40.

The end of this week is looking pretty nice! Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s for most of us with some 30s to the north. There’s a slight chance we could see a few sprinkles or flurries by Christmas Eve, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see much. There will be plenty of sunshine Christmas day with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll cool down into the teens and 20s for highs next week.

