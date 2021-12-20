Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Pride Sports brings bowling, softball leagues to Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire Pride Sports, a new non-profit, is putting together competitive and recreational sports leagues for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Their goal is to help establish and maintain healthy relationships.

The organization’s bowling league is bringing forth smiles, laughs, and new friendships. If you would like to join the bowling league, they are looking for new members. The new seasons starts up again in January on Sunday nights at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls.

They also have a summer softball league.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad takes us inside one of their typical Sunday nights.

