“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU

BOZEMAN, MT (Dakota News Now) - 22 of the 26 seniors at South Dakota State came to Brookings at a time when the program had never reached the FCS Semifinals, and 11 of them started in 2016 before it had ever advanced past the second round.

That gives you an idea of how much they’ve helped change after leading the Jackrabbits to a fourth FCS Semifinal appearance in five years.

And why they feel like an eleven win season wasn’t good enough.

The Jacks certainly appeared to be in position to make a return to the FCS National Championship yesterday after a back-and-forth first half of their semifinal with Montana State. SDSU drove into Montana State territory on all four of their possessions, racking up 256 total yards and forcing a 17-all tie.

The second half was a different story. The Bobcats shut down the JAckrabbit rushing attack, holding them to -2 yards after giving up 126 in the first half. That allowed them to bring more pressure on quarterback Chris Oladokun, getting to him for three sacks and forcing a pair of turnovers.

And on defense the Jacks never had an answer for freshman sensation Tommy Mellott. The Bobcat quarterback accounted for 384 of their 405 total offensive yards and all four touchdowns, leading Montana State to a 31-17 victory and their first trip to the national championship game since 1984.

As was the case in their other three losses this year, missed opportunities in a few key moments ultimately put an end to the Jackrabbits season.

”Football is a fickle game you know? One wrong thing every play kind of amounts to what happened in the second half for us their. And all credit to them, they’re a great defense. They play really hard.” SDSU Senior OL Wes Genant said.

“We didn’t read our keys and they hit two sideline pocket balls where we’re there and we don’t make the play. It’s not that we didn’t think their quarterback could throw the ball. We saw it last week he could throw the ball, it’s just we have to make the play and we didn’t.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

It brings the curtain down on a year of SDSU football unlike any other in which they played 25 games between their spring and fall seasons and won 19.

After going 8-2 and finishing FCS national runner-up in May expectations were high this fall for an SDSU team that lost just one player and was ranked second nationally in the preseason.

An 11-4 campaign included wins over FBS Colorado State and North Dakota State as well as an offense that averaged just under 39 points a game despite a transition at quarterback from injured Mark Gronowski to sixth year graduate transfer Chris Oladokun.

Yet two home losses, including a 20-point blown lead to Southern Illinois, as well as their last second hail mary loss at USD, kept the Jackrabbits from getting a seed and homefield in the playoffs.

Even though they came within a game of getting back to the national championship, those missed opportunities and the high bar they set are why State couldn’t call this year a success.

“Obviously something has to change in our program. I mean, been in the semifinals four times, lost three of them. No excuses there.” SDSU Senior LB Logan Backhaus said

”We just know that we could have play better. We know some things could have been better. Offense, defense, whatever it is, special teams, wish we could have finished better.” Genant says.

”Our program has grown to the level of really expectations. And I don’t think anyone in our locker room would agree with that that it was a successful season.” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits will try to climb the mountain again beginning September 3rd of next year at the University of Iowa. That will be the first game in what might be the most challenging road schedule in SDSU history. The Jackrabbits will also play road games at Missouri State, Northern Iowa and both North Dakota schools.

They’ll have six games at home including a playoff rematch with UC-Davis and their first home game with rival South Dakota since 2018.

The Jacks are expected to lose about 21 of the 26 seniors on this year’s roster, including Pierre Strong Jr. who is likely to enter the NFL Draft.

