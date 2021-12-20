South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As many families gather to celebrate over the holidays, there may be someone missing: a Correctional Officer who is working a shift. I-team reporter Beth Warden is hearing from Correctional officers, voicing concern over what they say were promises regarding holiday pay, that have not come to pass.

Correctional Officers understood when they accepted the position that there would be shifts to cover on Holidays. One of the compensations for those shifts is holiday pay. A discrepancy came to light when shifts were changed from 8 to 12 hours. Holiday pay was no longer covering the entire shift. We asked Governor Noem about the issue of Holiday pay when she visited the South Dakota State Penitentiary in July.

Here is the transcript from our I-Team asking Governor Noem on July 23, 2021. I-Team reporter Beth Warden: “I heard from a Correctional Officer who described missing watching his children open Christmas gifts for a number of years and was working instead. He was told that he would get paid double pay. Well, the shifts increased from 8 hours to 12 hours. When he received his paycheck, he got double pay for 8 hours but not the full 12. How are you going to address these types of situations? Governor Noem: “I heard that today for the first time it will be fixed by next week.”

That conversation was 21 weeks ago. A Correctional Officer is pointing out to our I-team that four holidays later, nothing has been altered as promised.

“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all holidays. But the Governor went back on her word,” said the anonymous officer.

Some Officers say the mandatory 12-hour shifts are fatiguing, causing a safety risk to officers and inmates. A spokesperson with the Prison Policy Initiative, Wanda Bertram agrees.

“They have been quitting these jobs because they don’t like to work these long shifts...the requirements associated with the job. That really reflects something that incarcerated people in their families, oddly enough have also been saying,” said Bertram.

Governor Noem talked of sweeping changes at the Department of Corrections in the summer of 2021.

“Before they were concerned before or they would be punished for speaking out. And now we had a very candid conversation in the other room about some of the changes that they needed to see. And I encourage them and let them know how valued they are,” said Noem.

Noem did not provide a way to voice their concerns, except for talking to their supervisors. Another Correctional Officer reached out to our I-Team, saying he was told to stop asking about holiday pay, or he would face difficulties in the workplace.

“Correctional Officers in South Dakota are grossly underpaid compared to the competitive wages of the surrounding states. We work with convicted criminals some with very violent tendencies and severe mental disorders. The stress that officers have to deal with on a daily basis should be reflected with competitive pay and fair treatment,” said the officer.

Another officer stated that an inquiry was made about full-shift holiday pay and was told it wouldn’t be happening, because of the compensation logistic problems it would cause for other state employees.

We reached out to Governor Noem’s office and received a response that they were working on a statement. At this time, no comment has been received.

