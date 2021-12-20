Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A school district was locked down and a teen placed into custody following a threat.
Earlier today, the Watertown School District received an email threat.
The school district was locked down as a result.
Police were dispatched to assist and investigate.
According to police, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
School officials say no one is in danger at this time.
