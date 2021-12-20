Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat

Earlier today, the Watertown School District received an email threat.
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.(KXLG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A school district was locked down and a teen placed into custody following a threat.

Earlier today, the Watertown School District received an email threat.

The school district was locked down as a result.

Police were dispatched to assist and investigate.

MORE: Sioux City Police: 6 students facing charges in connection to social media prank threats

According to police, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.

School officials say no one is in danger at this time.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire
Jackrabbits finish fall season 11-4
“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues
Family meeting in christmas time
“A Prairie Christmas” radio host takes show on the road
Sioux Empire Pride Sports brings bowling, softball leagues to Sioux Falls
Heart attacks most common during the winter holiday season
Heart attacks most common during the winter holiday season