9th annual Downtown Burger Battle tests the mettle of 27 restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust and Downtown Sioux Falls begins with the New Year. From January 1 to January 31, a record number of participating downtown restaurants will compete by presenting their best burger. Diners can help settle the competing restaurants’ beef by ordering and voting on burger categories based on patty, presentation, toppings, bun, and customer service with the DTSF Digital Passport App. The champion will be determined by the highest average score by the end of January. Last year’s winner was Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza. Diners can participate in new weekly scavenger hunts this year with hunts for restaurant gift cards.

Participating restaurants include:

Blarney Stone Irish Pub

Boki European Street Food

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Crave Food & Drink

Crawford’s Bar & Grill

DaDa Gastropub

EightyOne Arcade Bar

Falls Landing Bar & Grill

Fernson Brewing Company Downtown

Holiday Inn City Centre

JL Beers Downtown Location

Leonardo’s Café

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Minervas Restaurant

Monks Ale House

Ode to Food and Drinks

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza

Parker’s Bistro

PAve

Phillips Avenue Diner

Remedy Brewing Company

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips

Tommy Jack’s Pub

Wileys

Find the full list of burgers, descriptions, and location hours here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.