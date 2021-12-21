9th annual Downtown Burger Battle tests the mettle of 27 restaurants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust and Downtown Sioux Falls begins with the New Year. From January 1 to January 31, a record number of participating downtown restaurants will compete by presenting their best burger. Diners can help settle the competing restaurants’ beef by ordering and voting on burger categories based on patty, presentation, toppings, bun, and customer service with the DTSF Digital Passport App. The champion will be determined by the highest average score by the end of January. Last year’s winner was Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza. Diners can participate in new weekly scavenger hunts this year with hunts for restaurant gift cards.
Participating restaurants include:
- Blarney Stone Irish Pub
- Boki European Street Food
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- Chef Lance’s on Phillips
- Crave Food & Drink
- Crawford’s Bar & Grill
- DaDa Gastropub
- EightyOne Arcade Bar
- Falls Landing Bar & Grill
- Fernson Brewing Company Downtown
- Holiday Inn City Centre
- JL Beers Downtown Location
- Leonardo’s Café
- M.B. Haskett Delicatessen
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Minervas Restaurant
- Monks Ale House
- Ode to Food and Drinks
- Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza
- Parker’s Bistro
- PAve
- Phillips Avenue Diner
- Remedy Brewing Company
- Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
- The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips
- Tommy Jack’s Pub
- Wileys
Find the full list of burgers, descriptions, and location hours here.
