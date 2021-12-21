SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual Christmas at the Cathedral wrapped up with its final performance in Sioux Falls Sunday night.

The nationally acclaimed show features a mix of professional performers and a volunteer choir.

The event is also a fundraiser, which has raised more than $3.4 million for endowments and maintenance for the cathedral and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Nearly half-a-million people have seen it either in person or on broadcast.

There’s a lot of work that happens right up until show time, but it all makes for a rewarding experience for those involved.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck is taking us behind the scenes of “Christmas at the Cathedral.”

