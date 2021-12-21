Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Behind the scenes of Christmas at the Cathedral

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual Christmas at the Cathedral wrapped up with its final performance in Sioux Falls Sunday night.

The nationally acclaimed show features a mix of professional performers and a volunteer choir.

The event is also a fundraiser, which has raised more than $3.4 million for endowments and maintenance for the cathedral and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Nearly half-a-million people have seen it either in person or on broadcast.

There’s a lot of work that happens right up until show time, but it all makes for a rewarding experience for those involved.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck is taking us behind the scenes of “Christmas at the Cathedral.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackrabbits finish fall season 11-4
“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Grey area in ordinance denies new Watertown taxi license
Behind the scenes of Christmas at the Cathedral
Behind the scenes of Christmas at the Cathedral
Good Earth State Park expansion raises concerns
Residents near Spring Creek Golf Course at odds with Game Fish and Parks over expansion
Watertown’s current ordinance regarding taxi services in the city is causing some confusion on...
Grey area in ordinance denies new Watertown taxi license