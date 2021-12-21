Avera Medical Minute
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of the skyline on Bernal Heights Hill during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The first numbers from the 2020 census show southern and western states gaining congressional seats. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already declining U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s because the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents.

Figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show the U.S. grew by only 0.1% with only an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population, from July 2020 to July 2021.

