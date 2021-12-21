Avera Medical Minute
Coyote men outscored by Abmas and Oral Roberts

USD men fall to high-scoring Oral Roberts on home floor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Max Abmas scored 32 points, but it was Oral Roberts’ supporting cast led by transfer guards Issac McBride and Trey Phipps that made the difference in an 82-73 win against South Dakota Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams.

McBride from Vanderbilt and Phipps from Oklahoma combined to make 11-of-17 shots and total 29 points for the Golden Eagles. McBride scored nine of his 16 points the second half. Phipps was 3-of-4 from downtown.

“Abmas is obviously a very good player, and he played really well, especially in the first half, but we lost the game because we couldn’t guard Phipps and McBride,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “You can’t have their backup guards go for 29 points on your home floor.”

South Dakota (7-5, 0-1 Summit) got 21 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt, 20 from Tasos Kamateros and 19 from Xavier Fuller. Oral Roberts came in averaging 13 made 3-pointers per game and was 11-of-26 Monday, but the Coyotes made just 4-of-18 from long range.

“I felt every time we got it inside and posted up, we got a good look,” said Lee. “We were kicking it out and reversing the ball and our guys got good looks. We just didn’t make many of them.”

Abmas had 22 points in the first half to push the Golden Eagles (7-5, 1-0) to a 46-35 lead at the break. The Coyotes’ adjustment to work the post with Kamateros, Fuller and Hunter Goodrick (5 points) help USD climb back within a point at 54-53 seven minutes into the second stanza.

Oral Roberts countered with the long ball. After missing their first four 3-point shots during South Dakota’s rally, the Golden Eagles made 5-of-9 the rest of the way while the Coyotes went 0-for-5. Kareem Thompson scored five straight points for ORU including a 3 to stop the run. Phipps made one with 4:37 left that extended the lead to 76-68. Abmas’ fifth triple came with 50 seconds left and was the final score of the game.

South Dakota committed just three turnovers and surrendered two offensive rebounds. Oral Roberts shot 53 percent from the field (31-of-58) to 44 percent for South Dakota (29-65).

It was the Coyotes’ first loss at home this season in seven games. They next host Kansas City (5-6, 0-1) Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Roos lost at South Dakota State 89-57 Monday in their Summit opener.

