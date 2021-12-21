Day care centers getting big boost from COVID-19 stimulus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the last several months, large day care operations like the one at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls have had to turn kids away, or shut down entirely, because there just aren’t enough people to look after the children.

But with a new grant Governor Kristi Noem recently made available in the state budget - via the COVID-19 stimulus package passed by the U.S. Congress in March - help should be on the way.

The classrooms and play rooms are full at Good Shepherd. Every room has a waiting list of about 15 families wanting to send their infants, toddlers, or preschoolers there.

“I probably get 3-4 emails or phone calls a day for families needing care because their day cares are closing or their providers are moving away, and I just don’t have enough space for them,” said the center’s education coordinator Deeanna Daggett.

The day care’s capacity is 110 kids, but 98 is all it can handle at the moment, due to a lack of staff, which has been an issue since the pandemic hit.

“COVID definitely had a lot of impact on us, on a lot of families having to leave, or be gone for long periods of time, and a lot of staff ended up going other places that were able to offer more to them that we weren’t able to,” Daggett said.

Because of having just 12 fewer students, Good Shepherd took such a financial hit, it was closed for almost this entire past summer. It then raised its hourly wage from a minimum of about $10 per hour to now $14/hour to entice more applicants.

But to fund that, the center raised its fees $20 per week per child. It now costs around $200 per week to send your kid there, and Daggett says that is lower than most centers in the area.

This burden on parents is one of the biggest things reasons why there is a shortage in the overall work force. Many parents can’t afford day care, so they stay at home with their kids. Some parents collect unemployment instead of working, and that has had a direct effect on places looking for help, like Good Shepherd.

“They’d set up interviews and just not come,” said Daggett of potential employees over the summer. “They were claiming unemployment and just had to claim they were setting up interviews, and they just wouldn’t show up.”

That’s why Mayor Paul TenHaken told Dakota News Now last week that one of the most encouraging things about Gov. Noem’s recent recommended budget plan is the $100 million South Dakota received through the American Rescue Plan Act that President Biden signed in March.

About $40 million will go toward helping start new day care centers.

“If we can make day care more affordable and more accessible, get more of them in the market, that’s a huge home run, so I’m very excited about that,” TenHaken said.

And $60 million of the stimulus money will go toward grants for existing child care providers like Good Shepherd, which applied to the Department of Social Services right away last week when they were first made available, and has already been notified it has qualified.

The grant will cover all of its operating costs and also be used to recruit more teachers, which will lessen the workload on her current staff and get more kids in the door.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure, and it can be high stress at times, when you’re in a room with 15 or 16 kids and they’re all yelling,” Daggett said. “Sometimes you have to take a step and be like wow, that was a lot of stress.”

“This is a hard job, and (the grant) helps us feel appreciated, and know that the state recognizes it’s a difficult field to be in and it is not easy work, and we deserve some recognition.”

John Gaskins... Dakota News Now.

