Grey area in ordinance denies new Watertown taxi license

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown’s current ordinance regarding taxi services in the city is causing some confusion on what is and isn’t allowed for companies looking to operate.

Debra Gagne testified in front of the Watertown City Council earlier on December 6th, applying for a taxi license to operate in the city. Gagne’s service Need-a-Ride had been put on hold after taking cash for rides, something under Watertown’s ordinance only licensed services in Watertown can operate.

“We’re a growing community. We have lots of events coming in and out, that people need to be moved in and away from these events quickly. The airport has early morning flights. People have to be out there at 5 a.m. to catch their flight, and the taxi doesn’t start until 6.”

While the city denied Gagne’s business a taxi license in the city, it wasn’t without talk about the need to reform the current ordinance and recognize the need for more services.

“I’d like to have us as a council take a deeper dive into this, and take a look at it. To me, we’re working with an antiquated ordinance relative to taxis to begin with. Then we throw in a different set of rules for transportation network companies.” said Watertown City Councilman Glen Vilhauer.

Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith Ewing said Gagne should be able to get a license under the current ordinance language, owing to a need in the city for another taxi service.

“We know that there’s a need in town for her business. Transportation is very expensive in Watertown. There’s only one taxi service.” said Smith Ewing.

Smith Ewing said the Institute for Justice has been advocating against ordinances like these, called certificate for necessity laws. Smith Ewing said laws like these mandate that businesses get a license or permission from a government if it deems there’s a need for a specific service, and can deny applications if not. Competitors can also testify against the approval of any new licenses, and she said that’s not fair to the community.

“Which is exactly what happened in Debra’s case. A Lyft representative came out and testified against her. I mean, these laws are terrible because it should be up to customers to decide whether there’s a need for a business, not city officials.” said Smith Ewing.

Smith Ewing said Gagne is still operating Need-a-Ride, although she must do it for free for any riders as she lacks the taxi license needed in the city.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.