Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hannah Ronsiek is following in sister and brother’s footsteps at O’Gorman

O’Gorman senior heading to Colorado State for college hoops
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hannah Ronsiek plays a poised and polished game at O’Gorman. “Just the time she has invested in the game, to have the skill level she has, shows you how hard she’s worked at the game.” O’Gorman Head Coach Kent Kolsrud says.

One developed from gritty games at home with sister Emma and brother Luke. “Yeah definitely! Emma definitely pushed me really hard but she didn’t like one-on-one so much me and my brother played a lot. He made me a lot better.” O’Gorman Senior Guard/Forward Hannah Ronsiek said.

And from growing up in the shadow of, and later playing with, big sister Emma, the former Miss South Dakota Basketball who scored more than 1300 points and pulled in more than 600 rebounds in her career. “It got very intense because Emma is obviously a really amazing basketball player. She was breaking so many records all of the time so I just wanted to beat her and one up her all the time. But then my sophomore year I realized kind of what role I had and that I could be just as good as her.” Hannah says.

Hannah had one thing that very quickly set her apart. “Hannah probably shoots the perimeter shot a little bit more than Emma ever did.” Kolsrud says.

Yet continues to learn from Emma who is in her second year at Creighton. “I watch her games all the time and try to learn moves that she is doing. She has a lot of good post moves that I need to work on and she helps me finish really strong at the paint.” Hannah says.

And has become a complete player. Signing to play at Colorado State next year, Ronsiek scored 33 in her first game of her senior year and leads the O’Gorman attack. “She’s been great so far this year. Great senior leadership. Certainly knows that she needs to add production to our team whether that’s offensively or defensively. Or just certainly leading by example.”: Kolsrud says.

“The first game I think I tied the three point record. So I just want to continue to shoot really well.” Ronsiek says.

Eager to add her own legacy to the family line.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackrabbits finish fall season 11-4
“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs win another big game, this time at DRSM
Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs get another big win, this time at DRSM
SDSU's Pierre Strong, JR. declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Pierre Strong Jr. makes it official, he’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft
Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as SDSU men handle Roos 89-57 at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Doug Wilson leads Jacks past Kansas City at Frost Arena