Hannah Ronsiek is following in sister and brother’s footsteps at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hannah Ronsiek plays a poised and polished game at O’Gorman. “Just the time she has invested in the game, to have the skill level she has, shows you how hard she’s worked at the game.” O’Gorman Head Coach Kent Kolsrud says.

One developed from gritty games at home with sister Emma and brother Luke. “Yeah definitely! Emma definitely pushed me really hard but she didn’t like one-on-one so much me and my brother played a lot. He made me a lot better.” O’Gorman Senior Guard/Forward Hannah Ronsiek said.

And from growing up in the shadow of, and later playing with, big sister Emma, the former Miss South Dakota Basketball who scored more than 1300 points and pulled in more than 600 rebounds in her career. “It got very intense because Emma is obviously a really amazing basketball player. She was breaking so many records all of the time so I just wanted to beat her and one up her all the time. But then my sophomore year I realized kind of what role I had and that I could be just as good as her.” Hannah says.

Hannah had one thing that very quickly set her apart. “Hannah probably shoots the perimeter shot a little bit more than Emma ever did.” Kolsrud says.

Yet continues to learn from Emma who is in her second year at Creighton. “I watch her games all the time and try to learn moves that she is doing. She has a lot of good post moves that I need to work on and she helps me finish really strong at the paint.” Hannah says.

And has become a complete player. Signing to play at Colorado State next year, Ronsiek scored 33 in her first game of her senior year and leads the O’Gorman attack. “She’s been great so far this year. Great senior leadership. Certainly knows that she needs to add production to our team whether that’s offensively or defensively. Or just certainly leading by example.”: Kolsrud says.

“The first game I think I tied the three point record. So I just want to continue to shoot really well.” Ronsiek says.

Eager to add her own legacy to the family line.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.