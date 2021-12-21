Healthy snacks for your Christmas feast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn of Well365 stopped by the Dakota News Now studio Tuesday to give three recipes to help spice up your Christmas feast this year.

Sausage/Spinach/Egg Muffins:

Start with the number of eggs you want. I typically use 8-9 eggs to make a total of 6 muffins.

Beat your eggs. Add your ingredients of choice. Ideas can be:

Turkey sausage (cook turkey sausage and add to your egg mixture)

Diced ham

Veggies of choice

Combine your egg mixture with your protein (turkey sausage, ham, or choice of meat) along with your choice of veggies. Spray your muffin tin with cooking spray. Cook in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately 10 minutes. Make ahead, freeze and/or store in the refrigerator and reheat when you are ready to eat.

Date Bites (2 variations):

2 1/2 cups dried dates, pitted

4 Tbsp. creamy almond butter or peanut butter

1/4 cup shredded coconut and/or crushed almonds

Instructions:

Add dates to a bowl of a food processor and pulse until large crumb-like consistency. If the mixture turns into one large ball, use your fingers or a spoon to pat it down.

Add almond butter or peanut butter and continue to pulse until small crumbs/thick paste is formed. Form the mixture into 1-1 1/4 inch bites or balls and place on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Pour the coconut into a small shallow bowl and roll the date balls in the coconut and/or roll the date bites into crushed almonds. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Variations: I like to add sea salt to the top of my date almond bites. You can also sprinkle with honey if you want more sweetness.

Spinach Artichoke Yogurt Dip:

1 (9 ounces) bag chopped spinach

1 (14 ounces) can artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped

1 (8 ounces) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped

2 cups plain non-fat Greek-style yogurt

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 pinch ground black pepper, or to taste

1 pinch garlic powder, or to taste

1 pinch onion powder, or to taste

Mix your chopped spinach, artichoke hearts, and water chestnuts together in a bowl. Add yogurt, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder to spinach mixture; stir. Serve with fresh veggies!

Mexican Dip

The base of your dip:

8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese softened

1 ½ cups low fat sour cream

1 packet taco seasoning

Add in your favorites such as:

Diced tomatoes

Corn

Black beans

Olives

Green onions or red onions

Mix all together and serve with a whole wheat cracker/chip or veggies!

