Holiday charcuterie boards with Cultivated in Love

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A charcuterie board is impressive at any holiday event. The owner of Cultivated in Love, Landi Schweigert shared some pro tips. She said that focusing on texture is the best way to create your own board. Picking hard cheeses, soft cheeses, and meats to display works best. Adding sweets to the array is a fun choice as well.

