Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbit women snap Kansas City’s 10-game winning streak

SDSU edges UMKC as freshman Meyer leads the way with 22 points
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State opened the Summit League season Monday night with an 85-78 win over Kansas City at the Swinney Center.

Paige Meyer poured in 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Jackrabbits, her second-highest scoring output of the season.Meyer scored eight of the Jackrabbits’ 20 fourth-quarter points to help SDSU hang of to KC and snap the Roos’ 10-game win streak. The freshman grabbed five rebounds in the period and added a steal and an assist.The Jackrabbits went 7-for-10 from the free throw line in the final minute of the game to hold off the Roos comeback effort.

Myah Selland added 19 points and six rebounds for the Jacks, both season highs, in her fifth game with the Jacks this year. Kallie Theisen added a career-best 14 points to go with nine rebounds. Tori Nelson also had 14 points.The Jackrabbits started hot, going 4-for-5 from the field in the first three minutes to lead 11-2 and force a KC timeout.

Selland put up six of her 10 first-half points in that stretch and Paiton Burckhard added five. Kansas City responded with seven unanswered to make it a two-point game. Meyer converted on an and-one opportunity to push the Jacks’ lead back out to seven and hit a jumper as time expired for a nine-point, 24-15 lead after 10 minutes.Kansas City cut into the SDSU lead with a 9-1 run to start the second period. The Roos tied things up at 27-all on a 3-pointer before the Jacks regained the lead and led by four at halftime.Selland scored SDSU’s first six points of the second half and Meyer took control at the end of the third quarter, scoring seven points in the final two minutes. The Jacks outscored the Roos 10-4 in the last two minutes, capped off by a Nelson trey, to lead by 10 with 10 minutes to play.The Roos opened the fourth quarter outscoring SDSU 13-5 to pull back within two. SDSU regrouped out of a timeout and Meyer scored the next six points to push the Jacks back up by eight. Nelson added two more points to extend the lead to 10 again before Kansas City starting fouling to get the ball back.Meyer had seven rebounds and four assists for the Jackrabbits. Selland added six boards and Nelson had three assists.Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 20 points and Paige Bradford added 17.

NOTES

  • SDSU moves to 16-1 in the all-time series with Kansas City
  • The Jackrabbits are 5-7 overall
  • Kallie Theisen scored 10+ points for the third time this season and fourth in her career
  • The Jackrabbits picked up their first road win of the season

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will continue its road trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Oral Roberts at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackrabbits finish fall season 11-4
“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as SDSU men handle Roos 89-57 at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Doug Wilson leads Jacks past Kansas City at Frost Arena
USD men outscored by Abmus and Oral Roberts in Vermillion
Coyote men outscored by Abmas and Oral Roberts
Meyer leads SDSU past red-hot Roos in Kansas City
SDSU women snap 10 game win streak for UMKC