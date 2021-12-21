Jackrabbit women snap Kansas City’s 10-game winning streak

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State opened the Summit League season Monday night with an 85-78 win over Kansas City at the Swinney Center.

Paige Meyer poured in 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Jackrabbits, her second-highest scoring output of the season.Meyer scored eight of the Jackrabbits’ 20 fourth-quarter points to help SDSU hang of to KC and snap the Roos’ 10-game win streak. The freshman grabbed five rebounds in the period and added a steal and an assist.The Jackrabbits went 7-for-10 from the free throw line in the final minute of the game to hold off the Roos comeback effort.

Myah Selland added 19 points and six rebounds for the Jacks, both season highs, in her fifth game with the Jacks this year. Kallie Theisen added a career-best 14 points to go with nine rebounds. Tori Nelson also had 14 points.The Jackrabbits started hot, going 4-for-5 from the field in the first three minutes to lead 11-2 and force a KC timeout.

Selland put up six of her 10 first-half points in that stretch and Paiton Burckhard added five. Kansas City responded with seven unanswered to make it a two-point game. Meyer converted on an and-one opportunity to push the Jacks’ lead back out to seven and hit a jumper as time expired for a nine-point, 24-15 lead after 10 minutes.Kansas City cut into the SDSU lead with a 9-1 run to start the second period. The Roos tied things up at 27-all on a 3-pointer before the Jacks regained the lead and led by four at halftime.Selland scored SDSU’s first six points of the second half and Meyer took control at the end of the third quarter, scoring seven points in the final two minutes. The Jacks outscored the Roos 10-4 in the last two minutes, capped off by a Nelson trey, to lead by 10 with 10 minutes to play.The Roos opened the fourth quarter outscoring SDSU 13-5 to pull back within two. SDSU regrouped out of a timeout and Meyer scored the next six points to push the Jacks back up by eight. Nelson added two more points to extend the lead to 10 again before Kansas City starting fouling to get the ball back.Meyer had seven rebounds and four assists for the Jackrabbits. Selland added six boards and Nelson had three assists.Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 20 points and Paige Bradford added 17.

NOTES

SDSU moves to 16-1 in the all-time series with Kansas City

The Jackrabbits are 5-7 overall

Kallie Theisen scored 10+ points for the third time this season and fourth in her career

The Jackrabbits picked up their first road win of the season

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will continue its road trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Oral Roberts at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

