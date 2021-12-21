Judge blocks vaccine mandate for federal contractors

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A federal judge has blocked another COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska were among several states signing onto the lawsuit. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg applauded the ruling saying, “This is just another step in the fight against federal overreach. I am once again proud to stand with my fellow Attorneys General in defending our state’s rights and protecting our citizens.”

Last month, a judge blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in ten states including South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

The full ruling can be found here.

