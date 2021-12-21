Mama T-Rex selected to help Santa this Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local fixture in the Dakota News Now viewing area has been selected to help Santa Claus out this year.

Mama T-Rex from the Children’s Museum of South Dakota in Brookings has been fitted with a glowing red nose in order to give Santa a hand delivering gifts.

The wide-open spaces in South Dakota give mama the perfect opportunity to get some practice in before the big day.

The museum says Mama has been a natural since it has long been suspected that dinosaurs are the ancestors of modern-day birds.

Be sure to keep an eye out on the Museum’s social media pages to see Mama T-Rex in action.

