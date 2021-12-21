Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the weekend.

The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic.

All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October.

Minnesota hospital capacity remains strained amid fears of an omicron-fueled spike in cases. Nearly 1,500 people hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19 as of Monday, including 355 in intensive care.

