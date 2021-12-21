Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pierre Strong Jr. makes it official, he’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft

SDSU Running Back will forego his final season in Brookings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We knew this before fall camp that Pierre Strong Jr. was making this his final season with the Jackrabbits. And he made it official today on his twitter account that he will be eligible for the NFL draft in the spring.

Strong had an incredible career at SDSU and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award 2 straight years as the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

And he’s a big reason why the Jacks have had so much success, along with his terrific offensive linemen who he thanked on social media today.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackrabbits finish fall season 11-4
“Something Has To Change.” Eleven win semifinal season not enough for SDSU
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI.
Car crash in Lincoln County leads to injury and DUI
The Sylvan Lodge, a hotel in Custer State Park, was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night.
Sylvan Lodge severely damaged in fire
A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.
Watertown School District locked down; teen arrested for making threat
“We were told that holiday pay would be changed to 12 hours shifts, which is what we work all...
South Dakota Correctional Officers frustrated by holiday pay issues

Latest News

Hannah Ronsiek following in brother, sister's footsteps at O'Gorman
Hannah Ronsiek is following in sister and brother’s footsteps at O’Gorman
Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs win another big game, this time at DRSM
Top-ranked DeSmet Bulldogs get another big win, this time at DRSM
Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as SDSU men handle Roos 89-57 at Frost Arena
Wilson leads balanced attack as Jacks beat UMKC 89-57 to open conference schedule at Frost Arena
Doug Wilson leads Jacks past Kansas City at Frost Arena