Pierre Strong Jr. makes it official, he’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We knew this before fall camp that Pierre Strong Jr. was making this his final season with the Jackrabbits. And he made it official today on his twitter account that he will be eligible for the NFL draft in the spring.

Strong had an incredible career at SDSU and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award 2 straight years as the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

And he’s a big reason why the Jacks have had so much success, along with his terrific offensive linemen who he thanked on social media today.

